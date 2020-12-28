LOW TURNOUT IN NWA: Frontline workers opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Board of Health says two major hospitals in Northwest Arkansas have had different turnouts for employees getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Fayetteville Board of Health said in their most recent meeting that so far, 80-percent of employees at Washington Regional have opted to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

I hear we’ve had very little to no rejections or push backs so far. LENNY WHITEMAN, WASHINGTON REGIONAL REP., FAYETTEVILLE BOARD OF HEALTH



Fayetteville City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said that’s not the case for Northwest Health.

“They have somebody who speaks Marshallese on every board, on every shift,” she said. “They are refusing the vaccine almost universally, which is heartbreaking.”

Northwest Health representatives declined an interview on Monday, December 28, but sent KNWA/KFTA this statement.

As of Dec. 23, 2020, Northwest Health has administered more than 1,100 vaccines across its five hospital campuses. Our physicians, providers, and staff members are encouraged to have this new tool to protect against the virus in our fight against COVID-19. NORTHWEST HEALTH REPRESENTATIVE

KNWA/KFTA also asked Northwest Health if the facility felt this would hinder the rest of the population getting vaccinated, this was their response:

The quantities of vaccine we have received to date are not sufficient to cover all employees. Our focus is on vaccinating our patient-facing staff and we are continuing to vaccinate each day while we have supply. The decision to accept vaccination is personal and we are providing educational information to employees about the vaccine’s safety, efficacy, and side effects. NORTHWEST HEALTH REPRESENTATIVE

Washington Regional gave employees an incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Fayetteville Board of Health, Northwest Health did not.