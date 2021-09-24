LPGA NW Arkansas Championship; Always Live #Likeagirl Day, 5k race & more

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 15th annual Walmart NW Arkansas Championships presented by P&G continues in Rogers. Fans are back, there are several fun family activities and plenty of golf for folks to enjoy.

This Saturday, there is a special event to inspire young girls. It’s called Always live #LIKEAGIRL Day! One of the core missions of P&G is to help build confidence in young girls and empower them to follow their dreams.

The event kicks off Saturday at the confidence courtyard, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children especially young girls and their families are all invited to this special celebration. This is also an opportunity to meet the talented female athletes of the LPGA tour.

Kids will participate in various activities, get a scavenger hunt passport and work their way through special challenges throughout the golf course. The event is focused on building confidence, self-esteem, dreaming big and empowerment.

Admission is free for kids under a ticketed adult and each one of them leaves the event with a special gift.

Another event to look forward to is the Bite NWA Experience. This kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. There will be food and drink samples from local restaurants. Ticketholders will have 4 different locations throughout the course to enjoy some delights. This event will benefit NWA food bank and Brightwater culinary school.

For long-distance walkers and runners, there is the 5K @LPGA Race taking place Saturday morning in Downtown Rogers. The route starts at the Railyard Live Pavilion, at 7:30 am. There is a virtual option for those who can’t attend the race in person.

Local businesses are invited to participate in the corporate challenge and compete for the titles of the fittest and fastest office in Northwest Arkansas. All of the money raised will benefit Mercy Health Foundation.

Those participating in the race are encouraged to wear a mask before and after the race within the race corral. Everyone should also bring their own bottles of water for the race. The last day to register is Friday.

All of the events and programs would not be possible without the over 500 volunteers. They do everything from transporting golf players to and from the airport, walking scorekeepers, to being marshalls on the actual golf course. This is an opportunity to give back to the community. Folks who are interested to volunteer can visit the NWA Championship website or the app and click on the volunteer tab.