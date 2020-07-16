Lunchtime and social distancing at school

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School lunch and recess will have a different feel during this pandemic. The Huntsville school district is taking several steps to keep students safe during meals.

Lunch hours will be adjusted throughout the day to spread students out and keep capacity under 2/3.

Child Nutrition Director for the district, Tina Nodine said lunchtime is separated by grades.

Some students will eat in the classrooms while others will eat in the cafeteria. The tables and chairs have been spread apart.

Cafeteria staff will wear face shields, masks, gloves and an apron. Meanwhile, students will be encouraged to social distance in line.

“We want them to be able to eat enjoy their lunch, but yet be in their social distancing and still feel like they can talk to each other,” said Nodine.

The cafeteria will be cleaned after every group.

There will be outdoor playtime for elementary schools with restrictions to limit the number of students out at the same time.

Nodine said it will be all hands on deck to keep kids safe during lunchtime.