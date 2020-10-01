Maintaining your fitness during COVID-19

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The current health crisis still has some hesitant to head back to the gym but there are ways to kick start your fitness plan.

You don’t need fancy equipment to break a sweat, the main thing is to get moving.

Wellness Coach, Shea Nuckols said there are items around the house you can add to your fitness routine. Cans and water jugs can all serve as weights. Use them to do bicep-curls or step-ups.

Nuckols recommends incorporating fitness into your daily routine. Watching tv, do push-ups during commercials breaks. Brushing your teeth add some squats.

“The focus is just really to move your body throughout the day. One of my favorite things to do is the squatty potty challenge. So, every time you go to the bathroom do 5 squats and it’s going to add up throughout the day,” said Nuckols.

There are several benefits to regular exercise: helps control weight, improves mental health & mood, decreases the risk of heart disease, improves sleep and lifespan.

“Exercise is going to make you feel better. Not only in your confidence and the way you’re looking but it also produces endorphins, which is your happy hormone. It’s also going to help improve your sleep. Overall you’re just going to feel better when you exercise,” said Nuckols.

Nuckols said you can always burn some calories by throwing on your favorite tunes and having a dance party. If you’re having fun while working out you’re more likely to turn it into a habit.

Quick & Easy Home Workout Circuit : Repeat 3x throughout the day