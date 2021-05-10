Make your health a priority and don’t delay doctor visits

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you needed a reminder to pencil in that doctor’s appointment, Monday, April 10 is National Women’s Check-Up Day and it is also National Women’s Health Week.

Taking steps towards a healthier lifestyle starts with you and part of that is staying up to date with your regular physicals.

Dr. Pearl Samuel with Northwest Medical Plaza says routine checkups give your doctor an opportunity to catch a problem while it’s still manageable and it can potentially save your life. She tells us in most cases when doctors catch something early there are more treatment options and the outcome is better.

She adds all women would benefit from having a relationship with a primary care physician.

“Women are the cornerstone of their families, this is a great time to set an example for the family and make health a top priority,” said Dr. Samuel.

Family history is an important aspect in your health. Some things you want to pay attention to is a history of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, heart disease and hypertension.

Dr. Samuel says there are things you also want to monitor or track on your own.

“For example your menstrual cycle, that tells a lot about you. When there are changes in your menstrual cycle that can indicate underlying thyroid disease. You also want to monitor your activity, sleep and weight changes. There is a big emphasis on weight gain but you want to pay attention to unintentional weight loss because that could also be a sign for thyroid disease or a malignancy,” said Dr. Samuel.

Dr. Samuel says she is seeing more patients coming in for doctor visits during the pandemic especially following the rollout of the vaccine.

“One thing I’ve noticed in my practice, which I think is really interesting is that younger patients in their late 20s and in their early 30s are coming in to establish care. I think the pandemic has brought an awareness to overall health,” said Dr. Samuel.

Telehealth is an option offered to patients at Northwest Medical Plaza. Dr. Samuels says its good to use if your having an acute issue or for routine follow up. However to establish care she says its better to come in one-on-one. She says this allows medical professionals to check your heart rate, weight and do screenings for things like depressions and anxiety.

Northwest Medical Plaza also has several safety guidelines they are following to protect its patients and staff during visits.

It’s important for girls and women to make their health a priority. Make sure you are also staying active, getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet.