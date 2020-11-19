Man arrested in Rebekah Gould’s murder fights extradition

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The man jailed in connection to Rebekah Gould’s murder, William Alma Miller, 44, has not signed a waiver of extradition from Oregon to Arkansas and is still being held in the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Oregon.

The state of Arkansas has a limited time to pick up Miller —until December 23, 2020. Since a waiver has not been signed, the state of Arkansas needs to get a governor’s warrant and present it to the state of Oregon to get Miller released and bring him to Arkansas to face the first-degree murder charge.

One requirement for interstate extradition on an Arkansas governor’s warrant is that the person named in the warrant is actually that person, also that the warrant has the appropriate signatures, according to Miller’s public defender Tucker Campbell.

Miller has the legal right to file a writ of Habeas Corpus should Arkansas not pick him up by the December deadline, because he [Miller] would then held outside the legal time limit, said Campbell.

Miller was booked into the Lane County Jail on Sunday, November 8 at 1:30 a.m. for one felony count listed as “fugitive from another state,” according to the Oregon Crime New website.

The Fayetteville college student was 22 years old when she was killed on September 20, 2004. Her body was found a week later on a hillside off Arkansas Highway 9 south of Melbourne, in Izard County.

Early on, authorities in Izard County turned Gould’s investigation over to Arkansas State Police.

An ASP Special Agent Criminal Investigation Division, assigned to the case, learned Miller has returned to his Cottage Grove, Oregon, home after having been in the Philippines for a few years.

He’s the man