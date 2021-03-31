Man hit by multiple trucks in Springdale dies; police seek public’s help

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale police department is needing the public’s help after a man was hit and killed while laying in the road after a moped crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Springdale Police Department, around 5:13 a.m., officers responded to an accident in front of the Sonic at 1328 E. Robinson Avenue.

Officers found Herman David Evins Jr., 47, lying in the lane heading east.

A witness told officers that they came across Evins lying in the road, and while they were on the phone with 911, they saw three pickup trucks hit Evins and continue driving without stopping.

Evins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to police, it’s believed Evins might have hit a piece of debris that was in the roadway causing him to crash his moped before being hit by the three trucks. It is unknown at this time if Evins was already dead before the trucks hit him.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the police department at 479-751-4542 or criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139.

