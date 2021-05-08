MANA Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic holds weekend vaccine clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has recently announced a goal to vaccinate 50% of Arkansans over the course of the next three months.

The ADH says part of the strategy in accomplishing this will be the accessibility of vaccination clinics. Saturday the MANA Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic held a drive-through vaccination clinic.

This is where I met up with the Clinic Director for Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic, Daniel Ladd. He tells me this is the sixth-weekend vaccination clinic they’ve held, and the idea behind doing so is to make vaccines more available for those with busy schedules.

Being one of the few participating in weekend vaccination clinics, I asked Ladd how they were able to make this possible. 

“You know it a big team effort, it takes a lot of our staff to do it. We’ve got a lot of our volunteers out here that are a part of MANA at large,” says Ladd.

Ladd says due to a lack of weekend turnout for vaccines, this will be the last weekend vaccination clinic they have on the books. However, he invites all still interested in scheduling a vaccine to make a weekday appointment.

