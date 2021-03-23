Managing your anxiety as reopening plans come to focus

The reality of heading back to work or school is daunting for some

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has had some impact on our mental health and as the state continues to loosen restrictions it could be causing stress for some of us.

Research shows that the pandemic resulted in a spike in depression, anxiety and stress.

Licensed therapist Kati Wells says anxiety can be a strong feeling of fear or worry, and it can be caused by any level of change.

She adds anxiety becomes a problem if it shows up in your life and interferes with your daily activities and stops you from enjoying your life.

“If it’s causing some sort of impairment in your ability to do something you have to do, like work or go to a function that’s when we start to say that it’s starting to increase,” said Wells.

Some people are having a tough time adjusting to the next phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not everyone is comfortable with going back to work in the office, eating out at restaurants or sending the kids back to school.

People are still worried about getting sick? Worried about what is safe to do and anxious about getting back to their quote-on-quote normal lives.

Wells says it’s important to track your anxiety symptoms. Ask yourself how is this manifesting in my life and jot down the symptoms you are experiencing. She suggests evaluating what is causing your anxiety in terms of probability and possibility.

She says the anxious brain is going to say anything is possible but what is the probability of this thing I’m afraid of happening.

She says to try and fight against those what if’s and negative thoughts that pop up in your head and focus on the things you can control.

“Identify what that it… write down maybe I can control what I eat today, I can control who I speak to. Those things are going to be imperative for allowing you to feel like you can predict some of your day,” said Wells.

She says instead of thinking so much of the long-term plans, someone with anxiety might want to work to manage their plans on a week-to-week basis or even day-to-day.

Wells says it helps to have someone to talk to about the anxiety you experience like a friend or family member.

Health experts say a healthy lifestyle can also help manage symptoms of depression or anxiety.

