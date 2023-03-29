FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First Grade teacher Stephanie Warner is March’s Golden Apple winner! Warner teaches at Fayetteville’s Butterfield Trail Elementary School. The Golden Apple Award commends excellent teachers or other school leaders and role models for the positive influence they have on their kids.

Warner was nominated for her focus on making every student of hers feel special. The note that nominated her reads:

“Ms. Warner sees all the good in all of her students and she inspires them to be better, even when they are not in her classroom. My son had her for K and now 1st and before that, his previous experience with schooling made us nervous. She’s unlocked so much magic, wonder, and love in him that we’re thinking he’s her favorite. But I’ve talked to the other parents and they all feel this way– she makes every student and family feel like they are her favorite EVER student and the talent she has for teaching is so special.”

If you want to nominate a teacher for future Golden Apple awards or view past ones, you can fill out the form by clicking here.