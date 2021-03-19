March Madness bring in business to bars

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bars and grills have seen an uptick in business lately, due to March Madness.

The owners of Big Whiskey’s in Fayetteville tried to deal with the influx of guests and keep the restaurant moving smoothly and quickly.

Kayla Bejar, a server a Big Whiskey’s said, “We’re doing a little bit better communicating from the moment a person comes through the door to the moment we have a plate at the kitchen”.

Big Whiskey’s says everyone is welcome to come out and watch the next game.

