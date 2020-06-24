Masks causing patron outbursts; business owner asks for better understanding

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical professionals in Arkansas have consistently said masks are an effective tool in preventing COVID-19 spread. Despite this, some business owners are dealing with patron outbursts when trying to implement mask policies.

Lacie Bray is the owner of Ozark Beer Co. in Rogers, and she said her employees were scared when a woman theatrically refused to comply with the company’s rule.

“You’re required to wear a mask when you go up to order our beer, and then once you’re sitting at a table, of course you can remove the mask,” Bray said.

Most people are understanding, Bray said, but this particular patron didn’t fall under that category.

“Our staff politely said masks are required here and gave her a mask,” Bray said. “She put it on and then proceeded to throw it at our employees, yell profanities, hit a window.”

Bray said the woman then proceeded to throw anything that was in her path as she headed toward the door, including a hand sanitizer tube. The staff showed patience in this encounter, but another patron called the police after seeing the escalation.

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become political. Cities like Fayetteville have taken measures to enforce mask ordinances, while others are stepping out in support of the face-wear. Masks have become a targeted source for people who claim they aren’t as effective as medical experts say or that they are a symbol for some form of oppression.

“Where people are not wearing masks, we’ve seen very explosive spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nate Smith, the state’s Dept. of Health secretary, in Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Smith reiterated what he’s said all along: people need to wear masks.

“I get a lot of emails saying, ‘I went to such-and-such place, and I saw no one was wearing a mask,'” Smith said. “My question is, ‘what did you say to him?'”

Other parts of the country have seen mask enforcement lead to violence. Nothing so serious has happened here, and Bray’s business was unscathed in the incident.

“There wasn’t any damage, no,” Bray said.

Bray has a clear message for people in the community who are frustrated like everyone else: don’t spoil reopening by making things harder than they need to be.

“We’re wearing masks to protect you,” Bray said. “Please do us a favor and wear a mask to protect us.”