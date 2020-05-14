Mauricio Torres’ trial is canceled; new date may be set for later this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The current trial date of a Bella Vista man accused of killing his 6-year-old son has been canceled. The court has indicated it will set a new trial date in the future.

The jury trial was set to begin August 24, but Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren signed an order that canceled it.

A pretrial/scheduling hearing will be held December, 11, 2020 at 9 a.m., according to the court order.

Torres has been convicted twice before for capital murder and battery.

In 2016, the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. In a 4-3 ruling, it was decided that the prosecution could not use rape in the case because the crime happened in Missouri and not Arkansas.

In 2020, Judge Karren declared a mistrial on the first day of the sentencing phase because a witness for the prosecution, Torres’ step-son, jumped out of the witness box, in front of the jury, forcing the courtroom to be cleared.