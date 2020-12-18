Mayo Clinic website debunks common COVID-19 vaccine myths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Scientists are learning more about COVID-19 every day. They say misinformation continues to distract from real sources, and a Mayo Clinic resource can help set the facts straight.

A post on the notable health system’s website debunks COVID-19 myths plaguing society. These include questioning whether the speed of the vaccine’s creation caused it to be unsafe, not needing to wear a mask anymore after getting a shot and claiming a microchip is in the shot.

According to Mayo Clinic information, the scientists creating the vaccines didn’t skip safety protocols, it’s still unknown whether inoculated people can spread the virus and there’s no vaccine microchip.

Dr. Jason McKinney works at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, and he received the vaccine Tuesday. He said things that sound questionable probably are just that, and good sources should be the basis of COVID-19 research.

“I really hope people educate themselves through a sound source, and I hope they avoid the misinformation that’s politically charged,” McKinney said. “There are things out there that are just completely asinine, if you ask me.”

The Mayo Clinic post can be found here.