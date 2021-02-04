Meadowview Health and Rehab reports Covid-19 outbreak

A team with the ADH that specializes in infection outbreak response will be at the assisted living facility next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A report released Monday from the Arkansas Department of Health shows there are more than 50 active Covid-19 cases at Meadowview Healthcare and Rehab and a majority of the cases are patients.

“We’ve had a lot of facilities that have had greater numbers than that, unfortunately,” Rachel Bunch said.

Bunch oversees long-term care facilities in Arkansas.

She’s unsure of how many patients and staff received the covid-19 vaccine.

She also doesn’t know how long it was between the first vaccination clinic and the spike in cases.

“What we know is that the first vaccine dose offers some protection, but it takes a lot of time and unfortunately we have seen some outbreaks in-between,” Bunch said.

“We offer this as a resource for them to bring in some outside eyes and help get things under control,” Kelley Garner said.

Garner is the program director for the state’s Healthcare-Associated Infections.

She says once a positive case has been identified, they expand testing efforts to pinpoint who could spread the virus, and what resources are needed to slow transmission down

“They [Meadowview] have been very receptive and have been outreaching to us as much as we have to them if they have any questions,” Garner said.

Garner says next week’s visit will allow a more in-depth assessment on infection prevention and control. She says they’ve had to visit 190 facilities during the pandemic.