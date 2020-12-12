Mercy gears up for vaccine distributions

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX 24) — Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are getting ready to start administering vaccines as early as next week.

NWA Mercy President Dr. Steve Goss said his clinic is categorizing who gets the vaccine first based on factors such as — how close they are to patients and how critically ill the patients they’re working with are.

The vaccine will go first to those in the COVID-19 units and ER.

Dr. Goss said that includes those who give direct patient are and those who don’t.

There are people in there cleaning those rooms in the COVID unit and serving food. DR. STEVE GOSS, PRESIDENT, MERCY ROGERS

Dr. Goss said his clinic is expecting to start immunizing staff on the 15th or 16th of December.

Mercy-Rogers should get about 975 Pfizer vaccines for the first go-around.