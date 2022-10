FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest is on October 7.

There are three different ways to give a gift during the radiothon.

Listeners can call 479-455-KIDS (5437)

Text “ACNW” to 51555

Go online to the website here for a gift

The radiothon goes from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The radiothon raised $128,000 during last year’s event.