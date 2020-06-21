Live Now
President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa

Miss Amazing Inc. holds drive-thru pageant celebrating girls and women with disabilities

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Girls and women with disabilities were celebrated on Saturday while maintaining social distancing.

Miss Amazing Inc. held a drive thru celebration at the Bentonville Community Church Saturday afternoon. Volunteers held signs with motivational and inspiring messages.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide an opportunity for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem.

“Our motto for our pageant is ‘building respect and values for everyone.’ so we want to make sure that everyone feels valued, even if people have special needs, we want to make sure that they all feel the same.” pageant volunteer, London Harris said.

Many of the volunteers have competed in pageants themselves. They say it made them feel good to help people in this special way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers