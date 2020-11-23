MISSING P-EBT CARDS: How DHS plans to fix the issue

Over 300,000 Arkansas students qualified for this assistance, and nearly 3,000 families haven't received it yet.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two of Shayla Galindo’s children qualified for a P-EBT card, which had to be issued by September, it’s now nearing the end of November and the family still hasn’t received it.



THE GALINDOS

You’re talking about putting food on the table and that’s important, especially when you have children involved. SHAYLA GALINDO, CHILDREN QUALIFIED FOR P-EBT CARDS

GALINDO’S CHILDREN

Galindo’s kids were two out of the more than 300,000 Arkansas children eligible for a P-EBT card (Pandemic SNAP).

This card, issued by DHS, was made to help offset increased grocery costs from the time school was out during COVID-19.

Each student who qualified was set to get a one-time payment of $319.

“Those benefits will help our families,” Galindo said. “I’m not sure why we’re still here struggling with this and nobody is wanting to help.”

As of Sunday, November 22, neither of Galindo’s kids have received their cards.

According to a spokesperson with DHS, due to logistical issues, nearly 3,000 families are in the same boat.

DHS RESPONSE

This is a brand new program that was launched very quickly. We are working as quickly as we can to address the issues for the remaining families. This is a priority for us, and we know that the benefits are needed. ARKANSAS DHS SPOKESPERSON

“This shouldn’t have gone past the deadline if there was a concern of people not receiving them,” Galindo said. “I don’t know that DHS really feels this is of utmost importance.”

GALINDO & HER CHILDREN

The ability to deliver these benefits expired September 30 (the end of the federal fiscal year).

On November 16, DHS told KNWA/FOX 24 they got approval by the federal government to reopen the funding.

DHS said they’re working as fast as they can to give families a timeline on when they can expect these missed cards.

I won’t believe that we will receive it until it is in my hand at this point. They’ve completely lost my trust. SHAYLA GALINDO, CHILDREN QUALIFIED FOR P-EBT CARDS

If your child was eligible for a P-EBT card and haven’t received it, send an email to:

pebt@dhs.arkansas.gov

Include the following information below:

Parent’s Name

Parent’s Phone Number

Mailing Address

Child’s Name

Child’s Date of Birth

School District (that child attended when schools closed in Spring)

DHS asked that families not send multiple emails, because it will take longer to process.

We have staff working through those emails and reading every single one. ARKANSAS DHS SPOKESPERSON

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow this story.