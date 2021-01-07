Missing stimulus payments

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many of you still haven’t received a second stimulus check and are wondering if and when it will arrive in your account.

Dawnette Duncan is a concerned viewer who alerted us to a stimulus issue she tells us millions of Americans are facing. If you filed with TurboTax, it’s possible you won’t see your second stimulus until you file your tax return.

Duncan says, “they deposit your refund in that account, TurboTax takes their fee, and then deposits the money into your bank account.”

The accounts the IRS deposited the funds into were holding account created by TurboTax, but this time around there wasn’t enough time to prepare.

“They sent back those payments to the IRS but due to it being tax season they do not have time to send everyone a check or to deposit the money into their account correctly,” says Duncan.

Managing partner or Keen & Company CPA’s, Jake Keen says he wasn’t aware of these issues but he is confident everyone will be taken care of in the long run.

Keen says, “if a person has not received round one or round two, the way they are going to be able to receive that credit is by filing a 2020 tax return.”

A solution that Duncan says isn’t enough, “it’s not right you cant be in such a big hurry to please everybody to get their payments out and make a huge mistake.”… “Then turn around and say oh well we don’t have time to fix it you have to wait to claim it on your taxes.”

If you as well haven’t received a second stimulus you can check the status of that with IRS.