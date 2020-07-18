Missouri adds 958 COVID-19 cases, largest single-day jump

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has set another record for daily increases in new coronavirus cases as the total jumped Saturday by 958. The new confirmed brought the state total to 32,248 and exceeded Missouri’s previous one-day high for new cases of 936 on Tuesday. As of Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases reported by the state is 731, up from 560 a week ago. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the number of deaths also increased by nine to 1,130.

