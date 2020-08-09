Monday marks deadline to apply for Walmart’s entrepreneurial ‘Open Call’ program

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The application deadline for Walmart’s ‘Open Call’ program is set for Monday, according to a press release. The initiative gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch U.S.-manufactured products that could ultimately land in Walmarts, Sam’s Clubs or the retail giant’s website.

The seventh-annual program culminates with selected applicants meeting virtually with Walmart buyers Oct. 1. They will, “hear directly from Walmart executives and learn from company leaders during smaller breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage supplier-hopefuls.”

The deadline to apply is Monday, and the company encourages applicants to tweet using the hashtag #WalmartOpenCall to join a digital thread. Apply to the program by clicking here.

