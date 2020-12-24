More Arkansas kids could soon be hospitalized with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a new report, UAMS predicts more children could soon be hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the report, children younger than 17 continue to have the fewest number of
hospitalizations.

However, Dr. Mark Williams, Dean of College of Public Health, says he expects pediatric cases of COVID-19 to rise by 10% by December 28, 2020.

According to UAMS data, that could result in more than 230 children ending up in the hospital in the next two weeks.

The numbers aren’t large, but if that’s your child, that’s not a very fun way to spend a holiday.

DR. MARK WILLIAMS, DEAN, UAMS COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Source: UAMS

Though there are now two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, neither are currently approved for children under age 16.

