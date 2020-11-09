More children testing positive for the coronavirus across NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Like many other states, Arkansas is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among children.

Fayetteville Public Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey said the virus is pretty widespread throughout the community. She is worried about how the cold and flu season will impact numbers and the stress it will put on hospitals.

She said they are not seeing the spike in numbers like they thought they would related to schools opening but more children are getting sick. She believes transmissions are happening more in the household from family members or close social circles.

More children are also being diagnosed with serious complications related to COVID-19

“Here in NWA, we are starting to see cases of the multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 that can be fatal and we have cases of that in our school-age children here in Northwest Arkansas currently.”

Dr. Sharkey said that is an overwhelming inflammatory response to COVID-19 and mainly affects the heart.

According to the CDC, it can also affect the lungs, brain, kidneys, skin and eyes. It can cause fever, vomiting, neck pain, rash, and bloodshot eyes.

If your child is sick, make sure to keep an eye on their symptoms. If they are having trouble breathing, chest or abdominal pain that won’t go away make sure to contact your doctor right away.

Dr. Sharkey said most kids who do get sick experience mild symptoms, but parents should not let their guards down when it comes to taking the precautions necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

She does not advise kids to get together in large playgroups. If you’re going to get together try to meet outdoors as much as possible.

As the temperatures drop that will make it more difficult which is why she said wearing a mask and social distancing will be even more important.

“We want our kids in school. We want our university students to have somewhat of normal life and find some joy in it but we all need to do our own part to make it happen. We each need to take this responsibility seriously and protect our loved ones.”

Dr. Sharkey said if your kids are going to be around other children, have them behave as they were in school and have them follow the same safety precautions they would if they were in class.