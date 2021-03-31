More mass vaccination clinics could start popping up in NWA

Mass vaccine clinics are helping alleviate the demand pharmacies are seeing right now

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “Since we partnered with Collier, it’s helped them greatly,” Michael Waddle said.

Michael Waddle is the Director of Emergency Management for Benton County.

He says the county is partnering with the pharmacy to vaccinate 10,000 Arkansans in 10 weeks at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

“Up here in Benton County, we don’t have the Collier storefront that can manage 1,000 [vaccinations] per week so that’s we’ve kind of partnered up with Collier to help them dispense that thousand to residents,” Waddle said.

The first clinic at the fairgrounds will be on Wednesday. The same day John Brown University will host its own community vaccine clinic.

Julie Gumm is the Communications Director for the private university.

“We knew we had 700 vaccines allotted for [Wednesday] so after allowing our students and remaining faculty and staff to sign up, we knew we had several hundred extras,” Gumm said.

All in an effort to get more Arkansans, especially in rural areas, vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This clinic is the first time that we’ve widely publicized availability for the community,” Gumm said.

Waddle says because we are seeing an increase in supply and eligibility, you could start to see more large-scale vaccination clinics happening in NWA.

“There was a lot of frustration early for folks having to wait and that’s why these mass clinics are a good thing because they kind of eliminate those waiting periods people were facing,” Waddle says.

The Northwest Arkansas Council has created a calendar that lists dates and times for vaccine clinics in NWA.