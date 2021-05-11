More refugees coming to Arkansas, governor says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal government advised the state that it would receive more refugees this year than last, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Tuesday.

“I expect that our refugee admission this year will be increased,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve been advised that we will be receiving add

Hutchinson said the additional numbers won’t be dramatic. A refugee is someone whose home country is unsafe to live in for one reason or another.

Samantha Vital is an immigration attorney for Herrera Law Group in Rogers. She said the federal government vets refugees thoroughly and picks states based on how they think people will fare.

“There’s this ideas of, ‘well, how do we know who these people are? Do we know why they want to come here?'” Vital said. “Absolutely. We’ve checked this over and over and over again.”

According to Refugee Processing Center statistics, Arkansas hasn’t accepted any refugees in 2021. In November 2020, three refugees arrived. Two were from El Salvador, and one was from Burma.