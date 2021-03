PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hours after the suspect in a Monday morning shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High learned he will face charges as an adult, the victim’s mother confirmed that her son died from his injures sustained in that shooting.

His mother posted on Facebook Wednesday evening to confirm that the 15-year-old had died from his injuries, which was later confirmed to FOX 16 News by the mother.