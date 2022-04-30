LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police officers in the non-profit organization, the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Inc., rode in remembrance of fallen officers and raised money for northwest Arkansas organizations.

Paul Kuehn, president of the local non-profit Blue Knights Arkansas III, said the money will help families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

“These past three years we’ve had two very violent deaths in northwest Arkansas with Stephen Carr in Fayetteville and Kevin Apple in Pea Ridge,” Kuehn said. “In addition to that, we’ve had numerous officers die due to COVID or COVID-related complications.”

Officers from all over northwest Arkansas and the River Valley escorted the ride.

The motorcyclists met at the Lowell Police Department and had a police escort to Pig Trail Harley Davidson, and gathered for lunch and door prizes.

Guest speakers Chief Mike Reynolds of the Fayetteville Police Department and Chief Lynn Hahn of Pea Ridge Police Department made their way to support the organization.

Donations can be made at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.