Mount Sequoyah to remove overlook parking spaces

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the next few weeks, Mount Sequoyah administrators will implement traffic and parking changes, including the removal of the parking spaces next to the overlook’s cross.

Emily Gentry, Mount Sequoyah’s Chief Executive Officer, said the spaces will be converted into a public area with picnic tables. Traffic has picked up during the pandemic, she said, making it a safety hazard to pull in and out of the spaces. People have been leaving trash at the overlook spot.

Visitors will still be able to park in one of three nearby lots, one of which is about a hundred steps away, Gentry said.

“We want people to be able to come and sit and enjoy the view and not block the road, and then to be able to utilize the parking spaces on the rest of our campus,” Gentry said.

Mount Sequoyah is also a non-profit organization that runs the campus, and it has the right to make changes to its property, Gentry said. Administrators plan to implement a permanent small park area sometime in the future, but that will be a long-term project.

