Mountain bike short track racing returns to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community bike event will return to Bentonville this month, allowing mountain bike racers to test their skills.

In a press release, Tough Guy Productions and OZ Trails announced the “Town Series” weekly bike event will start hosting weekly races April 15 and continue each Thursday for four consecutive weeks. The venue is on Price Coffee Rd. east of Slaughter Pen trail system, the press release said.

Start Times & Race Duration for STXC (Short Track):

3:00pm – Day of (Onsite) Registration begins

3:00pm – Course opens for pre-riding

4:05pm – Juniors (9-12) 10 min.

4:25pm- Older Junior Boys ages 13-18 (racing for 20min.)

4:55pm – Older Junior Girls ages 13-18 (racing for 20min.)

4:55-6:00pm Young Riders Jam Session (8 and under)

5:20pm – Women’s C / Never-Ever’s or Beginners (racing for 20min.)

5:55pm – Men’s C, B + Single Speed (racing for 25min.)

6:25pm – Women’s B, A and E-Bike (racing for 25min.)

7:00pm – Men’s A & E-Bike – (racing for 30min.)

Registration for the events is available on race days or a season pass can be purchased online. Masks are encouraged.