Mystery seeds from China showing up in NWA mailboxes

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture encourages anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to place the unopened seed packet in a sealed bag and contact the Plant Industries Division at 501-225-1598.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’re hearing of it happening in other states and now we’re seeing it happen right here in Northwest Arkansas — mysterious unsolicited packages of seeds, supposedly coming from China, being mailed to homes in the United States.

When I opened it up, I thought… something’s not right. I didn’t order any seeds. TIM MARTIN

Tim Martin, of Cave Springs, recently received a mysterious package he said he never ordered.

“There are all sorts of Chinese symbols on the packaging,” he said.

On the label it says the description of contents: ring — but when he opened it up, he found a bag of seeds in bubble wrap.

“That right there is a red flag also,” Martin said. “There’s a lie on the package.”

He said he heard about this happening nationally from his mom.

If you order anything from the internet be cautious, there might be some other package that’s delivered. Tim Martin

Now that it’s here in Northwest Arkansas, he wants to stress to others the importance of handling it properly.

“Don’t throw it away, don’t flush it down the toilet,” he said.

Martin said he wants people to take this seriously because it’s best to err on the side of caution.

“It could be something that harms livestock, or harms people, or releases some kind of harmful toxins,” he said. “We just don’t know, so at this point play it more safe than sorry.”





The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said it wants you to report if you have received a similar package, like Martin’s.