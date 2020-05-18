NAPA Auto Parts gives back to those impacted by pandemic

Craig Kaplowitz after hearing several stories from customers financially struggling he wanted to give back

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A locally-owned auto parts store wants to help those directly impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Craig Kaplowitz is the owner of NAPA Auto Parts.

He says after hearing several stories from customers financially struggling he wanted to give back.

So, the shop is now giving a discount to hospital workers – teachers – furloughed workers and anyone in need.

“We just kind of create a duplicate profile for any frontline workers, and paramedics,” Kaplowitz said. “Anyone who’s been laid off and anybody who comes in – it’s no questions asked, we’re willing to pass it along and really just doing our part to help.”

There’s a shop located in Springdale and Eureka Springs.