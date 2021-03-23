National Guard helps distribute vaccines in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KNWA/KFTA) — Today the Arkansas National Guard got to work administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sebastian County Health Unit held a vaccination clinic in Fort Smith and the National Guard was on hand to help put shots in arms.

It was a busy day for the guardsmen at the event, but they know the work is just getting started.

Capt. Dylan Hollums of the Arkansas National Guard said, “This is one of four strike teams for the National Guard to provide COVID vaccinations to the community around the state. This is the first week of many. We’ll be going around through the end of May to all corners of the state to make sure our community is getting vaccinated.”

The clinic is will be open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day this week until Friday .

To register for an appointment, go to the Arkansas Department of Health website or by calling the state’s vaccine hotline at (800) 985-6030.