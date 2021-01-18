Natural State moves into Phase 1B, school teachers and staff get vaccinated

“I got the shot and I think it’s very important for my health and I encourage people to do the same."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Hundreds of educators and Arkansans 70 and older got their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, January 18, as the Natural State moves into Phase 1B.

KNWA/FOX 24 met up with Fayetteville Schools Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert while he got his COVID-19 vaccine at Medical Arts Pharmacy.

He, like other educators, wasn’t supposed to get it until February, but the state recently announced school teachers and staff could start getting their vaccines sooner.

I think it’s important that we all do that if we’re ever going to stop this pandemic, I feel it’s very critical every citizen come and take a shot. DR. JOHN L COLBERT, SUPERINTENDENT, FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS



It’s up to each district to make its own vaccination plan.

At Fayetteville Public Schools, staff have two options – scheduling an appointment through a local pharmacy or participating in a drive-through clinic at Washington Regional Medical Center.

COURTESY OF FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“I recommend it highly for all the staff members,” Dr. Colbert said.

Dr. Colbert and Arkansas Department of Health officials want staff to bear with pharmacies as they deal with hundreds of calls for appointments.

Unfortunately, we just don’t have a lot of doses to give to people, so it feels like it’s taking a long time to get people vaccinated. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH



Dr. Colbert said the district is working with staff members to make sure those who want to get vaccinated do, even if its during the school day.

“Be patient,” Dr. Colbert said. “It will take place.”