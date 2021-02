FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed.

The two teams were scheduled to play March 29th. They cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason for postponement.

The teams have not announced a makeup date, but they expect to reschedule for a future year.

The naturals will reach out to those who bought tickets to the game with options in the next couple of days.