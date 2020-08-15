Naturals to host batting practice for fans

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host a “Take Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark” for fans later this month.

The event, which will happen Aug. 21 and 29, gives fans the opportunity to practice batting inside the Naturals’ ballpark. The team’s season was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can choose from one of three time slots: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each session will be limited to 50 people, and tickets must be purchased online.

