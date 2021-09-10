Nearly 3,000 American flags placed outside Razorback stadium in honor of 9/11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –  ROTC students at the University of Arkansas are partnering with Razorback athletics to commemorate 9/11.

Cadets installed a memorial just outside of the razorback stadium, Friday in Fayetteville.

You’ll find a sea of nearly 3,000 American flags located near gate one, representing the lives lost in the nine eleven attacks.

You can view the installation through game day on Saturday, September 11th, which marks 20 years since the tragedy that changed our nation forever.

