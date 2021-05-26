Neighbors react to Lavaca man being accused of $88 million coronavirus scheme

KNWA

“All of a sudden, they got this and they got that, and I’m like whoaaa how are they doing all that?"

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local man is accused of defrauding the federal government after making over $42 million in false and fraudulent claims during the COVID-19 health emergency and his neighbors are reacting.

I’m shocked.

RENEASHA TEAGUE, NEIGHBOR

Reneasha Teague lives across the street from Billy Joe Taylor, the man charged on Wednesday, May 25, with health care fraud in connection to an alleged scheme to defraud the United States for over $88 million.

Half of that was taken just in the past year and a few months during the COVID-19 health emergency.

CONNOR HAGAN, LITTLE ROCK FBI

Teague said in all her years living in Central City, she can’t believe something like this could happen right across the street.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” she said. “I wish I would’ve known this was really going on way before this.” 

Investigators said Taylor used false test results for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses to receive government money.

He now faces federal health care fraud charges.

It’s a pretty serious indictment we’re bringing against him.

CONNOR HAGAN, LITTLE ROCK FBI

The FBI conducted two large-scale raids in the River Valley on Tuesday, May 25, in connection to this investigation.

They took things Taylor bought with his fraud money.

Those included high-end luxury vehicles, jewelry, high-end electronics, a whole bunch of stuff.

CONNOR HAGAN, LITTLE ROCK FBI

Teague said she noticed Taylor’s home continuing to get more luxurious within the past year, but this is something she never would’ve seen coming.

“All my years of living here, it’s shocking,” she said.

The FBI told KNWA/FOX24 as of Wednesday, Taylor is in U.S. Marshal custody.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers