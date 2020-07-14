“Never leave a child alone in a car, even if the windows are cracked open…”

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — As the temperatures continue to rise so does the risk for potential heat-related emergencies. It does not take long for a car, sitting in the sun or even in the shade on a hot day to heat up and become a very dangerous situation for young children.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a car and in the majority of cases, someone forgot about the child.

Northwest Medical Center, Trauma Program Director, Brendi Gale reminds parents and caretakers to never leave a child in a car, even if the windows are cracked open. Gale said a vehicle can heat up 20 degrees in about 10 minutes.

“Making sure that you are creating yourself reminders. If you’re taking your child to school leave your phone with your child in the back because you shouldn’t be texting and driving anyway,” said Gale.

She advises those with children to keep car keys in a safe place and out of reach, keep car doors locked and teach your kids that the car is not a toy and not a place to play in.

If your child suffers a heat stroke, call 911. Remove them from the car to a cooler area and try to bring their body temperature down as quickly as possible.

You can do that using cold wet towels, cold water or ice packs and put it on their head, neck and armpits.

As a bystander, Gale said if you ever see a child in a car alone act quickly, call 911 getting help right away could save a life.