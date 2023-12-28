FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA/KNWA) — The new year is only a few days away and with it, several new healthcare laws will be going into effect. One of those being Act 537.

Act 537 will require a public employer to provide coverage of counseling resources for any employee who experiences a traumatic event while on duty. However, EMS is not specified in the bill.

According to Becky Stewart with Pafford Medical Services, this isn’t surprising. She says many people tend to forget about EMS. Stewart took her first step into the medical services at age 14 when she began volunteering as an EMT.

“I’m not really sure what made me get into except for a need to serve,” said Stewart.

Nearly 43 years later she is the director of operations in Northwest Arkansas for Pafford Medical Services. Stewart says people in public safety careers see more trauma than most.

“We see people at their worst most of the time. And we see that all day everyday at work,” said Stewart.

Lawmakers are seeing the importance of first responders’ mental health and Stewart says it’s great to see lawmakers helping out first responders.

“To put that into law and require it is excellent and it’s a testament of the hard work and dedication of the public safety folks and to the lawmakers and decision makers that appreciate what we do,” said Stewart.

However, Stewart says EMS is often overlooked. This is why Pafford Medical Services is proactive in providing mental help to its employees.

“There are recommended means to address stress on your own,” said Stewart. “It’s a step by step process. The care the follow up the peer support the coaching whatever it might be is there because we are normal people who deal with abnormal things.”

There is a bill going into effect in 2024 which will impact EMS. Act 480 will expand coverage for ambulance rides. It will require healthcare providers to cover trips that are coordinated through telemedicine with a doctor or behavioral specialist after a complaint is made.