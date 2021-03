"It's just our passion... to play the pipes."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new bagpipe band is bringing Scottish culture to Northwest Arkansas!

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to Pipe Major Devin Topf, who shared with us the passion behind the pipes.

It definitely is something that is a very emotional sound. DEVIN TOPF, PIPE MAJOR

If you are interested in having the band play at one of your events, or if you would like to learn how to play the pipes, you can find that and more on the band’s Facebook page.