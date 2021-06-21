New Beginnings homeless housing community nearing completion in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The New Beginnings bridge housing community is nearing completion in Fayetteville. The community will provide housing to chronically homeless people.

New Beginnings, a nonprofit organization, connects people experiencing homelessness with longterm housing and health resources. The bridge community has 20 cabins, each containing a bed, shelves and air conditioning. The community’s been in the works for several years.

“Anything is possible,” said Solomon Burchfield, New Beginnings’ Program Director. “People just started dreaming about this years ago. Even just on the streets, in the camps, talking with people like myself, people love this idea.”

Dr. Kevin Fitzpatrick, a University of Arkansas sociology professor, first conceptualized this idea based on similar bridge communities across the country. He said the project will fill a need not often talked about.

“A project like New Beginnings is long overdue,” Fitzpatrick said. “Projects like this that are designed to address the complicated needs of the chronic homeless population are often just too difficult and expensive to design and implement. Nevertheless, with combined expertise and a generous community, we are close to opening our doors to those in greatest need.”

Fitzpatrick said people should be able to move in sometime this summer.