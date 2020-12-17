New clinic opens in rural Benton County to serve thousands

AVOCA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people will now have more convenient access to health care in Benton County.

Ozarks Community Hospital announced the opening of the OCH Benton County Clinic in Avoca.

Clinic administrator Jessica Bolin says aside from family practice care, the clinic also offers COVID-19 PCR testing and can send specimens off for rapid testing.

She says the clinic will serve more than 38,000 people within a 10-mile radius from the clinic.

“10-miles doesn’t sound like a lot but when you are severely in need or have limited resources to be able to get from point A to point B, that’s quite a distance especially during inclement weather,” Bolin said.

Bolin says they plan to expand services to include other types of care, like behavioral health services.

The clinic is run by three staff members and provider Rhonda Pauls, APRN, who will provide family practice care to patients of all ages. Pauls obtained her Nursing degree from Kansas Newman College and went on to receive her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Indiana State University.

The OCH Benton County Clinic is now accepting new patients. You can call (479) 278-7189 to book an appointment. The clinic also accepts walk-ins.

