New director leads Arkansas Air & Military Museum into modern era

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Air & Military Museum is preparing for its biggest weekend of the year so far. Its new director plans to bring the Fayetteville site into the 21st century.

Laci Shuffield, 24, took over the role this summer. A Malvern native and Henderson State graduate, she said she first began as a volunteer and ultimately wound up leading the museum.

Laci Shuffield said she plans to implement new exhibits at the Arkansas Air & Military Museum. (Photo: Andrew Epperson/KNWA)

“I kind of do a little bit of everything,” Shuffield said. “I wear multiple hats.”

Prior to Shuffield taking over, the museum director position had been open for five years. The operations haven’t changed since it first opened in the 1980s, Shuffield said, so she plans on providing a needed fresh perspective.

“They just wanted somebody with some spunk,” Shuffield said. “We’ve been kinda living in the past here, and we want to bring this up to 2020.”

The new director wants to implement STEM exhibits, which delve into the science, technology, engineering and math principles that make up airplanes. A revamping of the daily operations could bring in more traffic, which often gets lost amid the bustle in Fayetteville.

Shuffield said the upcoming “NWA Warbird Weekend” will be the biggest event of the year so far. It usually takes place during Bikes, Blues & BBQ, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed the schedule. A B-29 Superfortress known as Doc and a B-17 Flying Fortress known as Texas Raiders will be featured alongside two other iconic warbird planes.

“To book a flight, you actually had to go through them for that, but otherwise you get to walk through the planes with your entry,” Shuffield said.





The museum features historic airplanes and military vehicles, including a C-130 that guests can enter. (Photos: Andrew Epperson/KNWA)

Museum staff is prepared for the event, but Shuffield is ushering in a new era for the site and showing young history enthusiasts how to get their wings.

“I just happened to fall into this role,” Shuffield said. “I just happen to kind of fall into some things, so I always take it as, ‘this is where I’m supposed to be, and that’s why I want to work for them.'”