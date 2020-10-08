New Fayetteville Police Department rezone causes debate

"A lot has changed in the past few months here in this country."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rezoning request for a new Fayetteville Police Department created some debate during Tuesday’s (October 6) city council meeting.

The city’s police department wants it to be an industrial zone but it’s getting push back from residents.

Jared Carter lives three blocks away from the northeast corner of Deane Street and Porter Road, where the $30 million, voter approved, new Fayetteville Police Headquarters is set to be built.

“I don’t think it would hurt at all for us to kind of take a step back and make sure everyone is included,” Carter said.

The land is currently zoned residential-agriculture.

The request is to deem it an industrial zone so the building can be 50-feet away from the street.

Carter was one of many who shared his concerns during Tuesday’s meeting.

To most of us, who reside here and live in these areas, who have constant dealings with the police, it’s not just a situation, it’s everyday life. JARED CARTER, FAYETTEVILLE RESIDENT

After a summer of racial unrest, Carter wants to make sure his voice is heard.

“We could have a better idea of why that happened if we took the time to listen,” he said.

A lot has changed in the past few months here in this country. JARED CARTER, FAYETTEVILLE RESIDENT

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said this move is to better protect his officers.

“With the recent attacks that have not only harmed officers but killed officers at their own facilities,” Reynolds said. “I’m confident that we can all agree that community safety is paramount with this project.”

Fayetteville City Council Member Sloan Scroggin said although it’s set in stone for the police department to be built, that doesn’t mean people can’t be apart of the conversation.

“People want to tell their story, their experiences with police, but that doesn’t have anything to do with a rezoning,” Scroggin said. “By allowing them to have that forum and keep moving forward on the police station is a win-win I think.”

Fayetteville African American Advisory Council Chairman D’Andre Jones said he’s pleased with both the police department and city council for allowing these conversations to take place.

“There’s no perfect system, there’s no perfect process,” Jones said. “We’re not all perfect, but it’s good to know that all of us have the best interest in mind and that’s moving Fayetteville forward.”

I’m very thankful to live in a community where perspectives matter. D’ANDRE JONES, CHAIRMAN, FAYETTEVILLE AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY COUNCIL

Council members suggested an open mic meeting to hear from all concerned residents.

That session is set for October 13.

Scroggin said the council is looking forward to having productive conversations.