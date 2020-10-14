New Fayetteville Police Station is underway, despite push back

"I'm serious about getting a police headquarter built and done, and building it as fast as I possibly can," Mayor Jordan said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After some in Fayetteville spoke out about the city’s new police headquarters during the rezone meeting, city leaders got input from the community.

“It’s not just that we want a big beautiful building, we want it to be workable,” Sergeant Tony Murphy, with the Fayetteville Police Department, said. “We want to fix the problems that we’re seeing with this old building.”

Last week, a rezoning request for the $30 million, voter-approved, new Fayetteville Police Department caused some debate.

City leaders decided to give residents a chance to speak their minds in a virtual open mic meeting on Tuesday, October 13.

Some were in favor of the planned headquarters.

In 2019, the citizens voted overwhelmingly for this police station. We’re a year and a half into it and the citizens of Fayetteville want the police station. FAYETTEVILLE RESIDENT, SPOKE FOR THE NEW POLICE STATION

Others spoke out against it.

What we now have before us is a proposal to spend a massive amount of money on law enforcement while the city is not doing right by the many residents in the city that are struggling. FAYETTEVILLE RESIDENT, SPOKE AGAINST THE NEW POLICE STATION



Despite the back and forth, City of Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan said he’s adamant the new police headquarters will be breaking ground soon.

“I’m serious about getting a police headquarter built and done, and building it as fast as I possibly can,” Mayor Jordan said.

The police department will be built at the corner of Deane Street and Porter Road.

While it’s already a guaranteed, a Sgt. Murphy said the forum allowed residents to be apart of the process.

“We are all ears, we want to hear everything that everyone has to say,” he said.

Plans are in place to make the new headquarters very accessible to the public including both walking and bike trails.

“We want it to be something that is enjoyed by all our community.” Sgt. Murphy said.

He said the new facility will also safer for officers and more spacious.

“We have 13 female officers and only 10 lockers because we can’t fit anymore lockers in the locker room,” he said.

According to Sgt. Murphy, the goal is to have a conceptual design drafted by October 27.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 News.