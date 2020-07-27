New York cardiopulmonary physical therapist says Arkansas is heading for a COVID-19 disaster

"We know of cases where young people have gotten it, we know of cases where young people have died from it."

NEW YORK (KNWA/KFTA) — A New York specialist in cardiopulmonary physical therapy and rehabilitation says Arkansas is headed for disaster.

It’s not a joke and it’s not funny. DR. NOAH GREENSPAN, FOUNDER, PULMONARY WELLNESS & REHABILITATION CENTER

Dr. Noah Greenspan, a Cardiopulmonary Physical Therapist, is the founder of the Pulmonary Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

He said New York has been able to keep COVID-19 cases at bay because people quickly realized how bad this virus can get.

“I think this is a disease and a moment in time where we must take it seriously and essentially we have to act with humility,” he said.

With states in the South reopening, Dr. Greenspan said he’s terrified at how many people aren’t taking this seriously.

“People don’t think they’re going to get it and think that if they do get it, it’s going to be like a cold and everything goes back to normal,” he said. “Absolutely not.”

He said if things don’t start changing soon — wearing masks, practicing social distancing — Arkansas is in for a rude awakening once it hits its peak.

Hopefully, people will smarten up before they are personally affected like so many people here have been. DR. NOAH GREENSPAN, FOUNDER, PULMONARY WELLNESS & REHABILITATION CENTER

Dr. Greenspan knows 25 people who have died from the virus.

He said he wants to remind Arkansans how critically important it is to wear your mask, practice social distancing, and not go out unless you absolutely need to.

“This disease is like an ocean, it’s bigger than us, it’s more powerful than us, it never gets tired,” he said. “At this moment, we’re not winning, we’re losing ground.”