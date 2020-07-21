New COVID-19 models show Arkansas will see 100,000 cases in November

"If all things remain the same, Arkansas will see over 100,000 active cases at about November 24 this year," Dr. Ben Amick said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences show Arkansas will see 100,000 active cases by the peak of the pandemic in mid to late November if things stay the same.

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has momentum at this point and it’s that momentum that we are fighting against. DR. CAM PATTERSON, UAMS CHANCELLOR

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) conducted three types of assessments to determine the projected future of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

This is not going to disappear overnight, and if we don’t work hard, it’s going to be a lot worse. DR. CAM PATTERSON, UAMS CHANCELLOR

The short-term projection shows Arkansas will reach 40,000 total cases by August 1.

The forecast suggests Arkansas will have just short of 40,000 accumulative cases on July 28. DR. BEN AMICK, UAMS ASSOCIATE DEAN OF RESEARCH

The long-term projection shows Arkansas will reach 100,000 total active cases by the peak of the epidemic in mid to late November.

With Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mask mandate now in effect, UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said he’s hopeful these projections could change.

“With masking, if we can get to 80 percent or greater compliance, that is going to significantly and positively impact the trajectory of COVID-19,” he said.

He said ultimately the fate of these numbers will become a reality if Arkansans don’t do their part.

“God forbid that you are that one in one hundred individuals to get COVID-19 and die from it,” Dr. Patterson said. “God forbid that happens to someone in your family.”

Don’t do something that makes that more likely to happen. DR. CAM PATTERSON, UAMS CHANCELLOR

UAMS releases new Arkansas COVID-19 models every two weeks.

Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.