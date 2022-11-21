FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A DJ at C4 Nightclub & Lounge in Fayetteville will be donating half of his base pay and all of his tips to people impacted by the Colorado shooting at Club Q.

The shooting left five people dead and nearly 20 others injured. 8,000 miles away in Northwest Arkansas, DJ Keanu Trias felt the need to help. He said waking up to news that a shooting had happened at a LGBTQ bar was the worst news he could’ve gotten. Trias said it could have easily been his friends and family impacted.

To help those in need in Colorado, Trias is donating part of his pay on Friday and Saturday to Colorado Gives. He’s hopeful a lot of people will come visit the club to participate. Trias expects to raise somewhere between $700 and $1,300.

“My love language is acts of service, and I feel like action and making things happen was the first thing I could do,” said Trias.

According to Trias, nightclubs are a safe haven for everyone, especially those in the LGBTQ community.

“Those spaces have typically always been welcoming, warm and inviting- allowing all walks of life to come in and have a good time,” said Trias.

NWA Equality held a “Rainbow Thanksgiving” Sunday for those both in and out of the LGBTQ community. Its purpose was to build relationships and connections, when so many don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving.

Megan Tullock with NWA Equality said many heard the news of the Club Q shooting Sunday morning, and it was a discussion at the gathering. After a hate crime attack, Tullock said it was important for them and for other LGBTQ businesses and groups to come together.

“The queer club, here in Fayetteville, was open the same night that the news broke. That’s not an easy thing to do,” said Tullock.

Tullock believes mental health issues are driving factors for hate crimes that need to be addressed. She said there’s also still a negative narrative surrounding the LGBTQ community.

“Queer people are not a danger, we’re not perpetrating crimes, we’re not hurting anybody,” said Tullock.

As emotional as attacks like this can be, Tullock said nobody should live in fear.

“The best answer is to keep showing up, keep coming together, keep standing up for each other in our spaces in our community,” said Tullock.

Although Trias also believes no one should live in fear, he believes the LGBTQ community should still keep an eye out.

“We’re constantly having to find ways to de-escalate a situation. Always be vigilant or always be aware of your surroundings,” said Tullock.

Doors open for C4 on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. For those 21 and older, the cost to get in is $5. For those 18 to 20 years old, the cost to get in is $10 until 11 p.m.