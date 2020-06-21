No arrests in shooting in Seattle protest zone that killed 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police are pursuing their investigation into a weekend shooting in the city’s protest zone that killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person. No arrests have been made. The shooting occurred early Saturday in an area near downtown known as CHOP, for “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone. Detective Mark Jamieson says the suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are asking the public for any information that could identify them. Officers responding to the shooting said they had trouble getting to the scene because some protesters blocked access.
